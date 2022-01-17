Penn leads Bellarmine against North Alabama after 25-point game

North Alabama Lions (8-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-8, 3-0 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (8-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-8, 3-0 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the North Alabama Lions after Dylan Penn scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 77-71 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 5-1 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Lions are 1-3 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fleming is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.6 points. Penn is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lions. C.J. Brim is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.