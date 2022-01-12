CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Penn, DeVries carry Drake over Illinois St. 86-75

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 11:00 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries scored 16 points apiece and Drake won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating Illinois State 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Penn was 8-for-10 shooting and distributed six assists.

Garrett Sturtz added 12 points, D.J. Wilkins scored 11 and Tremell Murphy had 10 for the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Kendall Lewis scored 20 points, Antonio Reeves 15 and Sy Chatman 14 points for the Redbirds (8-8, 1-2).

