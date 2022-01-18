CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Pember leads UNC Asheville against N.C. A&T after 27-point performance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-10, 3-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-7, 2-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Drew Pember scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-73 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Pember averaging 2.1.

The Aggies are 3-1 against conference opponents. N.C. A&T is seventh in the Big South giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Demetric Horton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Watson is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

