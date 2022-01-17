CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Painter carries Delaware past Northeastern 82-76 in OT

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:02 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Painter had 20 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 82-76 in overtime on Monday night.

Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (12-6, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ebby Asamoah added 16 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 13 points and nine assists.

Shaquille Walters scored a career-high 23 points for the Huskies (6-11, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 16 points. Nikola Djogo had 15 points and seven rebounds.

