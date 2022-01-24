Pack leads Kansas State against No. 5 Baylor after 35-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the No. 5 Baylor Bears after Nijel Pack scored 35 points in Kansas State’s 78-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 9-2 in home games. Baylor averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.6.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 1.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Pack is averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

