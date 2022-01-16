Pacific (CA) hosts Pepperdine following Avdalovic’s 23-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Luke Avdalovic scored 23 points in Pacific (CA)’s 84-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 at home. Pacific (CA) is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Waves are 0-4 in conference play. Pepperdine ranks third in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 2.5.

The Tigers and Waves face off Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Avdalovic is averaging 9.1 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Houston Mallette is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.3 points. Jan Zidek is shooting 44.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

