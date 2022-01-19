Owens leads Northwestern State against Nicholls State after 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (4-14, 0-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-8, 0-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (4-14, 0-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-8, 0-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Larry Owens scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 79-74 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Colonels have gone 5-0 in home games. Nicholls State scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Demons have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland allowing 81.6 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jitaurious Gordon is averaging 20.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Emareyon McDonald averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.