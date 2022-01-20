CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Idaho St. 95-63

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:53 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63 on Thursday night.

Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.

Weber State scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Liam Sorensen had 16 points for the Bengals (3-13, 1-6). Emmit Taylor III added 10 points.

