Overton leads Weber State against Southern Utah after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Weber State Wildcats (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-5, 5-1 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jamison Overton scored 21 points in Weber State’s 95-63 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-1 at home. Southern Utah leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Maizen Fausett leads the Thunderbirds with 8.9 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State is 12-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Knight III is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Koby McEwen is averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

