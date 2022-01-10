OU faces tough test vs No. 21 Texas

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1) vs. No. 21 Texas (12-3, 2-1) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1) vs. No. 21 Texas (12-3, 2-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won three of its four games against ranked teams this season. Texas lost 64-51 on the road against Oklahoma State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Sooners, Tanner Groves has averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Umoja Gibson has put up 13.1 points.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas is a perfect 10-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Longhorns are 2-3 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oklahoma’s Gibson has attempted 102 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 16 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Oklahoma has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.