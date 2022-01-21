CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Osunniyi lifts St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 64-56

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 9:50 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Osun Osunniyi had a season-high 21 points and St. Bonaventure beat Duquesne 64-56 on Friday night.

Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 16 points.

Amir Spears had 18 points for the Dukes (6-10, 1-3). Tre Williams added 15 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points.

