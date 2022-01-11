Oregon holds off Oregon State late, earns a 78-76 road win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Oregon held on to take…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Oregon held on to take a 78-76 win over Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference battle of rivals Monday night.

Oregon took the lead with 1:37 left in the first half on a jumper by Rivaldo Soares to take a 35-34 advantage and the Ducks did not trail the rest of the way, but the Beavers pulled even five times in the final five minutes.

Warith Alatishe scored 10 points in the final nine minutes and three of his jumpers tied the game. Roman Silva hit two free throws with 3:27 left to make it 68-68 and Jarod Lucas hit a jumper with 2:44 left to make it 70-70.

But the Ducks found a way to regain the lead each time. Alatishe scored at the basket with :38 left to tie it at 74-74, but Williams answered from deep to make it 77-74. Dashawn Davis hit two free throws with :11 to go to get the Beavers within one, but Jacob Young hit a free throw before Alatishe missed a layup with a second left.

Young finished with 16 points and four assists to lead Oregon (9-6, 2-2). Williams came off the bench to hit 3 of 6 from deep and added 14 points and 11 rebounds. N’Faly Dante scored 12 points and snared 11 rebounds and De’Vion Harmon and Will Richardson each scored 10 points.

Alatishe finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Oregon State (3-11, 1-3). Dashawn Davis added 14 points and five assists and Silva added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Oregon plays at UCLA Thursday. Oregon State is at USC Thursday.

