Oregon Ducks play the No. 3 UCLA Bruins, look for 4th straight win

Oregon Ducks (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 3 UCLA.

The Bruins are 6-0 on their home court. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 7.8.

The Ducks are 2-2 against conference opponents. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Young averaging 6.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16 points for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Will Richardson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.