CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Oral Roberts plays Denver…

Oral Roberts plays Denver following Abmas’ 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 4-6 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 100-88 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-4 at home. Denver has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is eighth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2% as a team from downtown this season. Matthew Henton paces the team shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 83-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 24 points, and Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Abmas averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up