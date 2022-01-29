Oral Roberts plays Denver following Abmas’ 28-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 4-6 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-15, 4-6 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 100-88 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-4 at home. Denver has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is eighth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2% as a team from downtown this season. Matthew Henton paces the team shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 83-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 24 points, and Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Abmas averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.9 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.