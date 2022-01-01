NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Omier carries Arkansas St. past Georgia Southern 74-56

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 7:33 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern 74-56 on Saturday in the Red Wolves’ Sun Belt Conference opener.

Arkansas State (10-3) now has won five straight at home.

Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills added 15 points apiece for the Red Wolves. Sills also had five steals. Caleb Fields had 11 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas State.

Georgia Southern was held to a season-low 22 first-half points

Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points for the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) and Kaden Archie 12.

___

___

