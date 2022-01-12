Omaha hosts South Dakota State after Mayo’s 21-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-4, 4-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-14, 2-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-4, 4-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-14, 2-4 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -15; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Omaha Mavericks after Zeke Mayo scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-65 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 2-6 on their home court. Omaha is seventh in the Summit with 11.6 assists per game led by Felix Lemetti averaging 2.6.

The Jackrabbits are 4-0 against conference opponents. South Dakota State leads the Summit shooting 44.6% from deep. Charlie Easley leads the Jackrabbits shooting 55.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Ferrarini is averaging 10.5 points for the Mavericks. Lemetti is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Noah Freidel is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.