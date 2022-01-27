Omaha hosts Oral Roberts in conference showdown

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-17, 2-7 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-17, 2-7 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Max Abmas and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on Nick Ferrarini and the Omaha Mavericks on Thursday.

The Mavericks are 2-7 on their home court. Omaha is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Lacis averaging 5.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 107-62 on Jan. 2. Abmas scored 20 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ferrarini is averaging 10.4 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Abmas is averaging 22.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Trey Phipps is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

