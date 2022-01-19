CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Old Dominion visits Rice following Pierre’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9, 2-1 C-USA) at Rice Owls (10-6, 3-2 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Carl Pierre scored 30 points in Rice’s 87-77 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Owls have gone 6-1 at home. Rice is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 2-1 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion is eighth in C-USA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Kalu Ezikpe averaging 3.8.

The Owls and Monarchs match up Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is averaging 15.3 points for the Owls. Pierre is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jaylin Hunter averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. C.J. Keyser is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

