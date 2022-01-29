Old Dominion hosts Charlotte following Young’s 21-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-12, 2-4 C-USA) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-12, 2-4 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jahmir Young scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 71-67 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Monarchs are 4-3 in home games. Old Dominion ranks seventh in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Austin Trice leads the Monarchs with 7.1 boards.

The 49ers are 4-2 in C-USA play. Charlotte is sixth in C-USA scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Young averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The 49ers won 71-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Young led the 49ers with 21 points, and C.J. Keyser led the Monarchs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trice is averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Monarchs. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Young is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

