Oklahoma State visits Florida following Anderson’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Florida Gators after Avery Anderson III scored 34 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Gators are 8-3 on their home court. Florida averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-3 in road games. Oklahoma State scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is shooting 53.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Anderson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

