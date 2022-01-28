Oklahoma State faces Florida after Anderson’s 34-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Florida Gators after Avery Anderson III scored 34 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Gators are 8-3 in home games. Florida scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 2-3 away from home. Oklahoma State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Anthony Duruji is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Anderson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

