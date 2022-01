WACO, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State beats No. 1 Baylor 61-54 , giving the Bears consecutive home losses for first…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State beats No. 1 Baylor 61-54 , giving the Bears consecutive home losses for first time in nearly six years.

