Oklahoma St., WVU meet in conference play

Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1) vs. West Virginia (12-2, 1-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes meet as Oklahoma State faces West Virginia. Each program won at home on Saturday. West Virginia earned a 71-68 win over Kansas State, while Oklahoma State won 64-51 over Texas.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Taz Sherman has averaged 18.9 points to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Complementing Sherman is Sean McNeil, who is maintaining an average of 13.7 points per game. The Cowboys are led by Avery Anderson III, who is averaging 11.6 points and 2.2 steals.ACCURATE AVERY: Anderson has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 57.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 32 assists on 73 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Oklahoma State has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Oklahoma State offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

