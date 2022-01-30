Oklahoma hosts TCU in conference matchup

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanner Groves and the Oklahoma Sooners host Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action.

The Sooners are 8-3 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hill averaging 4.6.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Horned Frogs won the last meeting 59-58 on Jan. 15. Charles O’Bannon Jr. scored 11 points to help lead the Horned Frogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Groves is shooting 53.5% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Miles is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Horned Frogs. O’Bannon is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

