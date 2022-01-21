Oklahoma hosts No. 5 Baylor after Cryer’s 25-point outing

Baylor Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor visits the Oklahoma Sooners after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Baylor’s 77-68 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners are 8-2 in home games. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 71.9 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Bears are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup on Jan. 5. James Akinjo scored 27 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Akinjo is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

