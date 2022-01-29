CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Okauru scores 19 to lead UNC Wilmington over Hofstra 78-72

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:07 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru posted 19 points and six rebounds as UNC Wilmington stretched its win streak to 11 games, defeating Hofstra 78-72 on Saturday night.

Jamahri Harvey had 14 points for the Seahawks (14-5, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Sims added 12 points and six assists. Shykeim Phillips scored 10.

Aaron Estrada had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pride (13-8, 5-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Zach Cooks added 15 points. Darlinstone Dubar had 12 points and eight rebounds.

