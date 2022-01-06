ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Okafor leads SE Louisiana…

Okafor leads SE Louisiana past Houston Baptist 90-81

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Gus Okafor had a season-high 25 points as Southeastern Louisiana got past Houston Baptist 90-81 on Thursday in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Okafor made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Keon Clergeot had 17 points and eight assists for Southeastern Louisiana (5-9), which broke its four-game losing streak. Ryan Burkhardt added 13 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11 points and five blocks.

Sam Hofman scored a career-high 22 points for the Huskies (4-7). Khristion Courseault added 17 points and Jade Tse had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up