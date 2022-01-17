Ohio visits Miami (OH) following Carter’s 22-point game

Ohio Bobcats (13-2, 4-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (13-2, 4-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Jason Carter scored 22 points in Ohio’s 85-78 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The RedHawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Dalonte Brown paces the RedHawks with 7.2 boards.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in conference play. Ohio is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 assists. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Mark Sears is averaging 19.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

