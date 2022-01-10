Ohio looks to extend streak vs BG

Bowling Green (8-6, 1-2) vs. Ohio (12-2, 3-0) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks…

Bowling Green (8-6, 1-2) vs. Ohio (12-2, 3-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its seventh straight conference win against Bowling Green. Ohio’s last MAC loss came against the Buffalo Bulls 86-66 on Feb. 27, 2021. Bowling Green beat Miami by four in overtime on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Trey Diggs and Myron Gordon have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have allowed only 60.7 points per game to MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mark Sears has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Ohio has 30 assists on 74 field goals (40.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 33 of 87 field goals (37.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 84.2 points per game. The Falcons have averaged 96.8 points per game over their last five games.

