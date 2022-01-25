CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Ohio hosts Northern Illinois…

Ohio hosts Northern Illinois following Williams’ 28-point outing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 2-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-3, 5-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Ohio Bobcats after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 85-82 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Ohio averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Carter is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Sears is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up