Ohio faces Toledo following Vander Plas’ 23-point game

Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Toledo Rockets after Ben Vander Plas scored 23 points in Ohio’s 86-63 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Mark Sears averaging 2.0.

The Rockets are 6-1 against conference opponents. Toledo is second in the MAC shooting 36.5% from deep. JT Shumate leads the Rockets shooting 52.1% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Rockets meet Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Plas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Sears is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Ryan Rollins is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Shumate is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.