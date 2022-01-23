CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Offurum helps Mount St. Mary’s top Central Connecticut 65-50

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:19 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 65-50 on Sunday.

Dakota Leffew had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Deandre Thomas added 10 points.

Davonte Sweatman had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

