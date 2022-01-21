CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Offurum carries Mount St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart 98-59

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 9:52 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum tied his career high with a season-high 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Sacred Heart 98-59 on Friday night.

Offurum hit 8 of 10 shots.

Josh Reaves had 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (7-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Nana Opoku added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 13 points.

Alex Watson scored a career-high 22 points for the Pioneers (7-11, 3-2). Aaron Clarke added 14 points. Nico Galette had seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, who led the Pioneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 11).

