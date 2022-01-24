CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Oduro lifts George Mason past Saint Joseph’s 77-71

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:24 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 31 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph’s 77-71 on Monday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points for George Mason (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added nine rebounds.

Erik Reynolds II had 18 points for the Hawks (8-10, 2-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points. Jordan Hall had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

