Odigie scores 11 to lift Troy past Appalachian St. 68-53

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:38 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Efe Odigie had 11 points as Troy topped Appalachian State 68-53 on Saturday.

Khalyl Waters had 10 points for Troy (12-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Stampley added 12 rebounds.

Adrian Delph had 16 points for the Mountaineers (8-9, 2-2). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. James Lewis Jr. had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

