Oakland faces IUPUI following Price’s 27-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (1-17, 0-8 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 8-1 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-17, 0-8 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 8-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Osei Price scored 27 points in Oakland’s 104-61 win over the Michigan-Dearborn Wolverines.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-0 in home games. Oakland averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-8 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 78-45 on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore scored 15 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

B.J. Maxwell is shooting 33.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.