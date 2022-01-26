CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Oakland faces IUPUI following…

Oakland faces IUPUI following Price’s 27-point performance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IUPUI Jaguars (1-17, 0-8 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 8-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Osei Price scored 27 points in Oakland’s 104-61 win over the Michigan-Dearborn Wolverines.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-0 in home games. Oakland averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-8 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 78-45 on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore scored 15 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

B.J. Maxwell is shooting 33.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up