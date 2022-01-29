CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Nsoseme lifts Georgia St. over ULM 73-62

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:16 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Eliel Nsoseme had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Georgia State to a 73-62 win over ULM on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 18 points for Georgia State (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kane Williams added 18 points and six assists.

Nika Metskhvarishvili had 16 points for the Warhawks (10-12, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Thomas Howell added 15 points. Russell Harrison had 12 points.

