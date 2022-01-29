Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Virginia Cavaliers on 3-game win streak

Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Fighting Irish take on Virginia.

The Fighting Irish are 8-0 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks sixth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.0.

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Blake Wesley is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

