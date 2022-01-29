Northwestern Wildcats take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini on 3-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern comes into the matchup with No. 24 Illinois after losing three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 at home. Northwestern averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists. Pete Nance is shooting 47.5% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Kofi Cockburn is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

