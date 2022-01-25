Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State following Holden’s 38-point game

Wright State Raiders (11-8, 8-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 4-4 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (11-8, 8-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 4-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tanner Holden scored 38 points in Wright State’s 97-81 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Norse are 5-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Norse and Raiders face off Tuesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Grant Basile is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

