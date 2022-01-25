CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Northern Kentucky hosts Wright…

Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State following Holden’s 38-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wright State Raiders (11-8, 8-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 4-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tanner Holden scored 38 points in Wright State’s 97-81 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Norse are 5-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Norse and Raiders face off Tuesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Grant Basile is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up