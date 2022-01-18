Northern Iowa visits Valparaiso following Green’s 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 5-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-10, 1-5 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 5-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-10, 1-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Valparaiso Beacons after AJ Green scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-68 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons are 5-5 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last meeting on Jan. 6. Noah Carter scored 20 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Anderson is averaging 9.2 points for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Green is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Carter is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

