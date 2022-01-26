Northern Iowa visits Evansville after Green’s 27-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -10; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Evansville Purple Aces after AJ Green scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Purple Aces are 4-4 in home games. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 5-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tywhon Pickford averaging 1.2.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last matchup 83-61 on Jan. 2. Green scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Purple Aces. Noah Frederking is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Green is shooting 38.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.