Northern Iowa plays Evansville after Green’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Evansville Purple Aces after AJ Green scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-4 at home. Evansville has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 5-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 4.7.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 83-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Green led the Panthers with 18 points, and Blaise Beauchamp led the Purple Aces with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Newton is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Heise is averaging 10.3 points for the Panthers. Green is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

