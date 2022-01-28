CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Northern Illinois plays Central Michigan in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:02 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-13, 1-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-12, 2-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keshawn Williams and the Northern Illinois Huskies host Jermaine Jackson Jr. and the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies are 2-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 0-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in conference matchups. Central Michigan is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Huskies and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Cameron Healy is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 8.6 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 38.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

