Northern Illinois hosts Bowling Green following Diggs’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (8-8, 1-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-8, 2-1 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Northern Illinois Huskies after Trey Diggs scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 91-78 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Illinois has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Falcons are 1-4 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 8.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Joe Reece is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

