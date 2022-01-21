CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Northern Colorado visits Eastern Washington following Hume’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Bodie Hume scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-70 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Linton Acliese averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 4-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The Eagles and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Bergersen is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Daylen Kountz is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

