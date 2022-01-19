CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Northern Colorado takes on Idaho following Kountz’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (8-8, 3-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (3-13, 0-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho Vandals after Daylen Kountz scored 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-71 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 3-4 on their home court. Idaho has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 3-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kur Jockuch averaging 2.6.

The Vandals and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Dixon is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Kountz is averaging 19.1 points for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

