Northern Colorado faces Idaho State following Kountz’s 22-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (3-16, 1-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (3-16, 1-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-76 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Northern Colorado has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals are 1-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Tarik Cool is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bengals. Emmit Taylor III is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.