CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Northern Colorado faces Idaho…

Northern Colorado faces Idaho State following Kountz’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho State Bengals (3-16, 1-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-76 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Northern Colorado has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals are 1-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Tarik Cool is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bengals. Emmit Taylor III is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up