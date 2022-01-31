CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Northern Arizona visits Southern Utah after Jones’ 36-point game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-12, 3-5 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-6, 6-2 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tevian Jones scored 36 points in Southern Utah’s 85-82 overtime victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Thunderbirds are 7-2 in home games. Southern Utah is ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Carson Towt is averaging 7.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

