Northern Arizona faces Portland State following Cone’s 36-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-13, 2-7 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Portland State Vikings after Jalen Cole scored 36 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-65 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-5 at home. Northern Arizona allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 2-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 assists. Nik Mains is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

James Jean-Marie is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

